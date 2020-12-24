William D. Rust, Sr., Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Rust, Sr., age 73, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, in The Grove at Greenville.

He was born in Sharon, on June 21, 1947, a son of Oscar and Sarah (Inman) Rust.

He attended Sharpsville High School.

Bill was a self-employed farmer and enjoyed going to auctions.

He is survived by two sons, William D. Rust, Jr. and his wife Audrey of Jamestown, Robert Rust and his wife, Stephanie of Greenville; two daughters, Caryn Fletcher and her husband Jonny of Conneaut Lake, Diana Wymer and her husband Dale of Meadville; two sisters, Jean Roberts of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and Lois Simons of Transfer and 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ruth Rust and a sister, Nancy Ashman.

Services will be private on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Inurnment will be in Americas Cemetery, Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.