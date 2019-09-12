William D. Rulick, Sr., Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Rulick, Sr., 61, of Howland, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in his home following a 20-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Bill was born Wednesday, May 28, 1958 in Warren the son of the late Steve and Rose Lazuran Rulick, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1976 graduate of Howland High School.

He was an electrician with Niles Manufacturing until 1996 when he was stricken by his illness.

After graduating from high school, Bill enlisted into the United States Navy in Cleveland Ohio on November 3, 1976 and served his country during peace time abroad the USS Enterprise. He received an honorable discharge on October 30, 1980.

Bill will always be remembered by his family and friends for his great impersonation of Donald Duck.

Fond memories of Bill will be forever remembered by his caregiver and companion of many years, Annette C. Vonbergen of Howland; his son, William D. Rulick, Jr. of Warren; two twin stepchildren, Brandon (Krissy) Tutoki of Warren and Trista Tutoki of New York; his siblings, Jane A. (Nello) Colecchi of Southington, Steve Rulick, Jr. of Niles, James P. Rulick of Howland, Floss (Joe) Zampedro of Lordstown, Charles A. (Donna) Rulick of Huntersville, North Carolina and Rosemarie (Rick) Rulick Green of Berlin Center. He is also survived by Annette’s children who loved him as a father, April Chapman of Newton Falls, Adam Chapman of Warren, Colby Vonbergen of Leavittsburg and Bree (Jaron) Mechling of Howland and eight grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Molly O’Malley Rulick and his second wife, Karen Tutoki Rulick; a son, Bryan Rulick and two sisters, Charlene Peterson and Irene Sue Ritter.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Bill’s name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.