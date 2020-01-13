William D. Rowe, Sr., Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Rowe, Sr., age 93 of Jamestown passed away Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 in The Grove at Greenville.

He was born in Pulaski, Pennsylvania on May 30, 1926 a son of David and Lillian (Hoskin) Rowe.

Bill served his country in the United States Navy in North Africa on the USS Ancone and also served in the United States Army during WWII.

He was a machine operator and retired from Reznor Heating in Mercer.

In 1968, Bill married the former Lois Vansickle, she passed away in December 2013.

Bill is survived by a stepson, Gary Turner of Greenville; a nephew and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, William D. Rowe, Jr.; two brothers Howard Rowe and James Rowe and two sisters, Mildred Buxton and Marjorie Rowe.

As per Bill’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.