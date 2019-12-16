William D. Gorkie, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Gorkie, 77, passed away at 11:43 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on July 8, 1942, the son of Steven and Anita (Kelly) Gorkie.

Bill honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Niles City Schools and enjoyed his Mustang car and golfing. Most of all he cherished family gatherings and spending time with his adoring granddaughters Ally and Ava.



Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gudrun A. (Hill) Gorkie; two sons, William D. Gorkie Jr. of Niles, Aron (Melissa) Gorkie of Cortland; two granddaughters, Ally and Ava Gorkie of Cortland; brother, Steven (Carol) Goricki of Poland.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.



