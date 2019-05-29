William C. Broadright Obituary

HADLEY, PA (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Broadright, age 93, of Hadley, and formerly of Munhall, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, May 25, 2019 in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

He was born in Dixon, Illinois on June 7, 1925 to Minsie and Lenora (White) James.

Bill was a 1943 graduate of Munhall High School and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater as a gunner in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He was employed for 44 years as a stationary engineer for U.S. Steel in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

Bill attended Bethel Life Worship Center in Greenville, was a former member of Walnut Grove Assembly of God in West Mifflin, where he had been the coordinator for 25 years of the church’s food bank and was active with Young Life Ministry in Munhall.

His hobbies and interests included, woodworking for many years, fishing and spending time with his wife at their cottage at Pymatuning Lake for over 45 years.

His wife, the former Betty Jane Matthews, whom he married on January 30, 1946, preceded him in death on March 9, 2010.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Jane Murphy of Hadley; a sister, Carolyn Baughman of Polk, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Helen James of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kyle Broadright, Kelsey Broadright and Alexander Murphy; a special nephew, Chuck James and his wife, Jan and a special niece, Jody Sowers and her husband, Dave.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers, Charles James and Fred Broadright.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, 2:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home, Rev. Kent Bell, officiating Pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center. Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or to St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community in Greenville.