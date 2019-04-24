William "Bubba" Walker Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 29, 2019 at the New Bethel Baptist Church for Deputy Sheriff William Walker, 65 of Campbell, who transitioned from earth to his Heavenly home on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Mr. Walker, affectionately known as “Bubba”, was born July 26, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of Roy and Ernestine Walker Kidd.

He was a 1971 graduate of East High School and attended Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy.

William was a deputy sheriff with Mahoning County for over 35 years and also worked security for the Youngstown City Courts.

He attended New Hope Baptist Church.

He was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge 141, the Black Knights Police Association, the National Black Police Association and Donald Lockett VFW Post 6488.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, landscaping, grilling and cooking and was an avid Chicago Bears football fan.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his mother of Youngstown; four children, LaDonna (Larry) Walker-Newell and Kala Stewart both of Youngstown, William Walker, Jr. of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Kevin Walker of Cleveland; three grandchildren; a brother, James Walker; two sisters, Viola Walker of Youngstown and Vickie L. Walker of Cleveland; his beloved fiancée, Cheryl Veneable of Youngstown; a Goddaughter, Anissa Casey of Youngstown; Lillian Shivers who was like a sister to him; friends who was like brothers to him, Cortland Casey, Lamont Jones, Sr. and C. Bill White and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, extended police family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and a son.

Visitation will be Monday, April 29 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

