William "Bill" R. Cochran Obituary

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - William “Bill” R. Cochran, 60, a longtime resident of Rogers, Ohio, prior to moving to Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 12, 2018, in Indiana.

Bill was born March 5, 1958, in East Liverpool, Ohio, son of William and Hazel Smith Cochran.

He was a 1976 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

Bill was a longtime active member of Abundant Life Fellowship in New Waterford, Ohio.

Bill has been a Truck Driver most of his life, having worked for PGT Trucking for 25 years, Kenan Advantage Trucking in Leetonia for six years and was currently employed with W.L. Byers Trucking in Wampum, Pennsylvania, in their heavy haul division.

When not working, he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and was a member of the OH-Penn Christian Motorcycle Club.

Bill is survived by his wife of eights years, Paula Edmund Cochran, whom he married May 22, 2010. Also surviving are his two daughters, Samantha (Mark) Morris of Salineville, Ohio and Casey Lynn Cochran of East Liverpool; three sons, William R. “Boo” Cochran of East Liverpool, Jeremy Landon and Joshua Landon, both of North Sewickley, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Hunter and Wyatt Morris and Aiden Galloway; mother, Hazel L. Cochran; as well as, two brothers, Joseph W. Cochran of East Palestine, Samuel T. Cochran of King, North Carolina and two sisters, Hazel “Jean” Cochran Lawson and Sara “Peg” Cochran Wimmers, both of King, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Cochran.

A celebration of life will be held 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 State Route 46, in New Waterford, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Schoch, officiating.

A private burial will be held at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 17, prior to the service from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bill’s name to Abundant Life Fellowship.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.