William “Bill” Palombo Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Palombo, 82, of East Palestine, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Christian House Assisted Living, East Palestine.

He was born August 12, 1936 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Erminio and Hilda Stockman Palombo.

Bill was a graduate of the Beaver Falls High School.

In 1954 he served his country in the U.S. Air Force for eight years.

He loved his family, reading, walking and reading the Bible. He was a kind and gentle man.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Robert) Shope; two nieces, Roberta Shope and Beth (Jamie) Oberdick; a nephew, Bill Shope; three aunts, Olga Tronzo, Esther Stockman and June Stockman and two cousins, Tom and Mark Tronzo.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jeanne Palombo.

Per Bill’s wishes no services will be held at this time and burial will take place at a later date.

The family would like the thank the Christian House and Community Hospice for their kind and loving care.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.