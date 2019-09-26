William A. Montgomery, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Montgomery, 68, of Hermitage, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital.



William was born on December 17, 1950 to Grant and Neva (Geiwitz) Montgomery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Reynolds High School class of 1968.

William worked as the neck down coordinator for CCL Container until his retirement.

On November 25, 1992 he married his wife, Pamela (Williams) Montgomery, who survives at home.



He was a lifetime member of the Transfer Sportsman Club, Greenville Moose and Eagle Scout Troop Leader in Greenville. William loved archery and deer hunting with rifle and bow. He loved to mow his yard and bird watch.



William is survived by his loving wife, Pam Montgomery; children, Billie Jo Huggins of Mesa, Arizona, Mike (Melissa) Montgomery and Mat (Holly) Montgomery; stepchildren, Amy (Tammy) Cubellis of Frankfort, Kentucky, Charles Gibbs and Stephanie (Troy) Tow; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Cathy Montgomery and Vicky Montgomery and multiple nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Caleb Montgomery and nephew, Billy Davis.

A memorial dinner will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Greenville Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 276 located at 32 Shenango Street, Greenville, PA 16125. Family and friends of William are welcome to attend.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association in memory of William.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.