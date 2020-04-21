Willard W. “Wink” Weikal, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Willard W. “Wink” Weikal, age 87, of The Colony at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, West Salem Township, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 18, in his residence.

He was born in Clark, Pennsylvania on Novemeber 11, 1932 to Warren W. and Lois (Miley) Weikal.

Wink was a 1950 graduate of Hickory High School and served as a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1954.

He was employed as a Journeyman Carpenter from 1954-1964 and in 1991 he retired as a project engineer from PENN DOT where he had been employed for 27 years.

Wink was also a liscensed auctioneer and was the co-owner, along with his wife, of W. W. Weikal Camps & Campsites in Elk County, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, where he had served as a Deacon.

Wink was a charter member of Reynolds VFW Post #7599, a life member of B.P.O.E. #145 and as a Mason, he was a life member of F&AM Eureka Lodge #290, a member of New Castle Consistory, Zem Zem Shrine of Erie, Mercer County Shrine and Elk County Shrine.

He was a past volunteer at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community and his other interests included, spending time at the hunting camp, reading, crossword puzzles and gardening.

On October 23, 1962 he married the former Nancy Ruffing, she survives. Also surviving are a son, Wade W. Weikal and his wife, Cheryl, of Greenville; two daughters, Wendy K. Weikal-Beauchat of West Virginia and Terri Faye Johnson and her husband, Jeff, of Utah; a grandson, William Weikal and his wife, Sarah; three granddaughters, Amanda Weikal, Tessa Beauchat and Bryn Beauchat; a nephew and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janice Nickols.

Due to COVID-19 restriction and safety concerns there will be no services at this time. A Public Memorial Service to be held at Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, will be planned when conditions improve.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or to Zion’s Reformed U.C.C., 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.