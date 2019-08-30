Willard W. Mathews, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard W. Mathews, 95, of Cortland, passed away peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born October 2, 1923 in Warren, the son of William and Mary (Gilbert) Mathews and lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Champion High School, Willard was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps.

He retired from Packard Electric after 35 years as an electrician.

A member of Tod Avenue United Methodist Church and the Disabled American Veterans, he enjoyed fishing and NASCAR, having raced stock cars at Canfield.

Precious memories of Willard live on with his daughter, Linda Mathews of Cortland; two grandchildren, Robert W. Verbanik (Mary Beth) of Nags Head, North Carolina and Karri Carrico (Raymond) of Champion; five great-grandchildren, Lauren Verbanik of Seattle, Washington, Alexa Navarra (Joe) of Bazetta, Kaitlyn Carrico of Champion, Malia Navarra of Bazetta and Camilla Navarra of Bazetta and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; two wives, Margaret Greybeck Mathews and Elizabeth Lopre Mathews; two sisters, Elsie Mendenhall and Leah Paugh and one brother, John Mathews.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

His life will be celebrated with a private family service in Nags Head.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.