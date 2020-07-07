Willard A. Thompson, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Willard A. Thompson, 80, of Transfer, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at UPMC Shenango Valley in Greenville following an extended illness.



Willard was born on March 27, 1940 to Willard E. and Alice L. (Comstock) Thompson in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1958. He also graduated from the State Police Academy Hershey, Pennsylvania in 1968.

On June 5, 1971 he married his wife, Carolyn (Elliott) Thompson, who survives at home.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Willard worked as the Police Chief for the Borough of Sharpsville Police Department. He also worked for Ponderosa Park in Salem, Ohio as the head of security.

Willard was a member of the Sharpsville Service Club, Sharpsville Masonic Lodge 517, New Castle Consistory, Northwest PA and Mercer County Chief of Police organizations where he served as past president for both. He also was a member of Sharon American Legion 299, Farrell VFW 5286.

He liked playing golf and racquetball.



Willard is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Thompson.



He was preceded in death by father, Willard E. Thompson and mother, Alice L. Thompson.



Friends may call Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., following visitation, in the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Rosa officiating.

It is requested that visitors practice social distancing and wear masks for the safety of all. These safety practices will be mandatory.



Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.