Wilfredo “Chico” Rodriguez, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilfredo “Chico” Rodriguez, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2019 at the UH Medical Center in Andover, Ohio.



He was born September 6, 1945 in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, a son of Marcial and Rosa (Serrano) Rodriguez.



He married Peggy A. (Hovanick) on June 2, 1969. After 47 years of happiness she preceded him in death on May 11, 2017. He is also preceded by his parents; and two brothers, Edwin and Alvin Rodriguez.

He is survived by four sisters, Daisy Santiago of Albion, Pennsylvania, Ana (Jesus) Jimenez of Albion, Pennsylvania, Lillian (Jesus) Carbonell of Bristol, CT, and Madeline “Maggie” (Jose) Mateo of Flushing, New York and five brothers, Gabriel (Carmen) Rodriguez of Chicago, IL, Victor (Marilyn) Rodriguez of Ashtabula, Walter Rodriguez of Houston, Texas, Robert (Tari) Rodriguez of Erie, Pennsylvania and Ivan (Mary) Rodriguez of Ashtabula, Ohio.



Wilfredo was a 1967 graduate of Ashtabula High School and he then served in the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. He was injured three times without having been sent home; and he received many honors for his service. He was extremely proud to have fought for the freedom of his country.

Wilfredo was active in veterans affairs by participating in parades, speaking at the schools, and setting up tables at various locations collecting donations for various organizations. He also actively helped other veterans to apply for benefits.



He was employed as a machinist by Rockwell International in Ashtabula for over 20 years; and later worked at Reliance Paper Company in Ashtabula until his retirement.



Wilfredo enjoyed going to swap meets and car shows with his wife and visiting numerous friends. He loved to care for his farm and his beloved cats. He enjoyed the company of the people at Ashtabula Physical Therapy; and always made the girls’ day at Bob Evans, where he would eat a couple times a week. He had a way of putting a smile on everyone’s faces around him.



After the passing of his loving wife he made sure to carry out her wishes to check up on her mother and make sure her needs were met.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

A funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Germaine officiating.

Burial will follow in Cherry Valley Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati,OH 45250-0301 or at www.dav.org or to The Andover Foundation, PO Box 429,Andover,OH 44003.



Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Wilfredo “Chico” Rodriguez please visit our Sympathy Store.