Wilberta Ganzy, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Wilberta “Omah” Ganzy, will be held Wednesday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Covenant Church, Rev. Patricia Tatum Pastor.

Mrs. Ganzy passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her residence in Sharon.

Mrs. Ganzy was born November 17, 1938, in Farrell, a daughter of William and Dorothy Cook Amos.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School and was the first African American sales person for the G. C. Murphy Store, formerly the Five and Dime retail store.

She was a faithful member of the church where she served her community by devoting her time to helping others.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Eugenia Ganzy; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy Hank Ganzy; her brothers, William, Walter and Walaco Amos; her sisters, Wilma Amos Houston, Wilda Buchannon Amos; her sons, Marc Edward Eugene, Leroy Hankie Ganzy and her grandchild, Teyonnia Campbell.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Wilberta Ganzy

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.