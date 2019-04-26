Watch Live: 27 First News

Wilbert R. Green Obituary

Jamestown, Pennsylvania - April 25, 2019

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 08:02 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 08:02 AM EDT

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Wilbert R. Green, age 88, of Scott Road, Jamestown passed away Thursday morning, April 25, 2019 in Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

He was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania on January 13, 1931 a son of Wilbert A. and Nellie L. (Lutton) Green.

On May 24, 1952 Wilbert married the former Jean Adele Parker, she passed away December 23, 1987.

He was a lifelong farmer and a member of Westford United Methodist Church.

Wilbert was also a member of Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association, Inc., Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, Rumely Products Collectors, Inc., National Threshers Association, Inc. and Northwest PA Steam Engine and Old Equipment Association.

He is survived by a daughter, Carol Jessup of Union City, California and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sons, David Green and Wilbert D. “Bert” Green.

As per Wilbert's wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

 

