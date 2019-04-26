Wilbert R. Green Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Wilbert R. Green, age 88, of Scott Road, Jamestown passed away Thursday morning, April 25, 2019 in Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

He was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania on January 13, 1931 a son of Wilbert A. and Nellie L. (Lutton) Green.

On May 24, 1952 Wilbert married the former Jean Adele Parker, she passed away December 23, 1987.

He was a lifelong farmer and a member of Westford United Methodist Church.

Wilbert was also a member of Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association, Inc., Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, Rumely Products Collectors, Inc., National Threshers Association, Inc. and Northwest PA Steam Engine and Old Equipment Association.

He is survived by a daughter, Carol Jessup of Union City, California and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sons, David Green and Wilbert D. “Bert” Green.

As per Wilbert's wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.

