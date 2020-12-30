Wesley S. Prince, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A graveside service in honor of Mr. Wesley Sylvester Prince, will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Prince was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Jameson Hospital, New Castle, Pennsylvania, from a brief Illness.

He was born October 31, 1954, to Mike Prince and Dorothy Mae Evans Prince.

Wesley was a 1972 graduate from Farrell High School, where he was an “4 x Lettermen” in football.

Upon graduating, he accepted a position at Penn Power in Transfer, working in maintenance and as a tree trimmer. Wesley retired from Penn Power after 36 years of service. After a year of leisure he worked at UPMC Hospital for 2 years as a maintenance worker and storeroom helper.

He enjoyed meeting and conversing with everyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and LeBron James. He enjoyed fishing, watching old sitcoms, listening to jazz and gospel music. He often “made up” his own songs and spent a lot of time taking care of his grand dog and best friend Shadow.

He was baptized at First Baptist Church in Farrell as a young man where he sang in the choir and served on the usher board. He later joined Second Missionary Baptist Church in Farrell. He was a faithful servant of the Lord, trustee, superintendent, Sunday School teacher, member of the Male Chorus and served as a devoted deacon.

His favorite Scriptures is Psalms 150 and 1Peter 2:10, letting anyone know about the “Love of God”.

He is loved and will be missed by his high school sweetheart, Pamela James Prince; his devoted wife of 41 years; his mother, Dorothy Prince; his children, Carl (Michelle) James, DeMarco (Bridgette) Prince both from Kissimmee, Florida, Diana Prince, Hermitage; his niece, Iesha Prince O’Kane; his nephew, Micheal (Spanky) Archie whom he considered to be his children; his siblings, Larry Prince, Columbus, Ohio, Linda Blue (fiance Michael Lane), Sharpsville, Gloria Campbell (Life Partner Derrick Cianciola), Hermitage; a niece, who was raised with him as a sister, Denise Evans, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Dante, Myia, Emyia, Neille, De’Andre and Denai; one great-grandchild, Jianna; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and his sisters, Alma Jean Evans and Julia Walker.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.