Wesley O. Berresford, Jr., Darlington, PA

DARLINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley O. Berresford, Jr., 67, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 with family by his side.

He was born July 12, 1953 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, son of the late Wesley Berresford, Sr. and Phyllis Murdock Berresford.

Wesley was a longtime resident of Florida, formerly of Darlington.

He was a 1972 graduate of Northwestern High School.

He formerly worked at L.W. Nash before moving to Florida and working at US Airways.

When not working he enjoyed cooking for his family and friends.

Wesley is survived by a stepdaughter, Tamara (Jason) Brown of Naples, Florida; two grandchildren, Jocelyn and Cloe; a brother, Lamont (Maryann) Berresford of Darlington and three sisters, Lana (Paul) Simpson of East Palestine, Lottie Williams of East Palestine and Teresa (Robert) Phillis of Salem.

Following Wesley’s wishes, no services will be observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

