Wesley L. Pitzer, Jr., Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley L. Pitzer, Jr., age 75, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in Durham, North Carolina on March 18, 1945, a son of Wesley L. Pitzer, Sr. and Lillian (Evans) Pitzer.

On November 19, 1985 Wes married the former Linda Polansky, she survives.

He was employed at Conrail Railroad for 17 years then was a bartender at several businesses in the Jamestown area.

He truly enjoyed fishing, mowing grass, trips to the casino, yearly family vacations and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also loved his fur grandbabies, Gizmo and Pepper.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Melissa Haas and her husband, Jason, of Espyville; a sister, Evelyn Hartman of New Castle and a nephew, Ed Hartman of New Middletown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Ralph Evans and two nephews, Raymond Hartman and Ronald Hartman.

As per Wesley’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in C/O Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.