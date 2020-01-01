Wesley G. Cowan, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley G. Cowan, 89, of 124 East Avenue, Greenville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday evening, December 30, 2019, at VA Butler Healthcare.

He was born in Greenville, on February 27, 1930, to the late George and Evelyn L. (McClimans) Cowan.

Wes served in the Korean War as a Corporal in the U.S. Marines from 1952-1954.

He retired from Trinity Industries after 35 years as a welder and burner. He also owned and operated Cowan Antenna Service out of his home for 41 years.

He was a life member of the Reynolds VFW, Greenville Elks, Greenville Eagles and the Italian Home Club and a 30 year member of Eureka Lodge 290 of F&AM in Greenville. He was also a member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville.

Wes was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was married to Barbara M. (McConnell) Cowan, on February 14, 1950 and she preceded him in death, on December 21, 2013.

Wes is survived by a son, Wesley D. Cowan of Akron, Ohio; a daughter, Terry Conti and her husband, Patrick, of McMurray, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Jamie Pasquinelli and her husband, Justin “JP”, of Pittsburgh, Ryan Gilfoyle and his wife, Stef, of Erie, Pennsylvania and Erin Gilfoyle of New York City; four great-grandchildren, twins, Lex and Landon Pasquinelli and Liam and Nora Gilfoyle and a sister-in-law, Linda Cowan of Greenville.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Edgar “Ed” Cowan.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, with Rev. June Boutwell, Pastor of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, officiating.

Burial (with committal prayers) will follow the service at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, with full military honors provided by the honor guard of the Greenville VFW.

