My Valley Tributes

Wendell C. White Obituary

Warren, Ohio - February 13, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 17, 2019 03:41 PM EST

Updated: Feb 17, 2019 03:41 PM EST

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Wendell C. White, 63, of Warren, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 5:25 p.m., at Community Skilled Nursing Centre in Warren, with his loving family at his side under the comforting care of hospice.

Wendell was born on April 23, 1955, in Warren, the son of the late Grady C. and Henrietta Anderson White, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Wendell worked for 42 years with Century Link as a technician, retiring March 30, 2018.

Wendell attended Second Baptist Church in Warren.

He enjoyed movies, bowling and fishing and he was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns fan.

Wendell is survived by his wife, the former Diane Taylor, whom he married on September 19, 1981; two daughters, Courtney R. (Dorian) Townsend of Niles and Cara (fiancé, Devin Parker) White of Kent; three brothers, Grady M. White, Jr., of Warren, Ronald Dale (Phyllis) White of San Diego and Darryl A. (Carla) White of Lincoln, Nebraska; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Benny” White.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

A going home service of the life of Wendell will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the church, with Pastor Todd Johnson, officiating.

Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Dedicated to serving your loved ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Winifred M. Clark Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Winifred M. Clark Obituary

    Bristolville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Lauretta June Fleet Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Lauretta June Fleet Obituary

    Lordstown, Ohio- February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Florence Harmon Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Florence Harmon Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Wendell C. White Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Wendell C. White Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert Beader Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert Beader Obituary

    South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Charles Potyonek Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Potyonek Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert L. Thompson Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert L. Thompson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peter J. Nagy Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peter J. Nagy Obituary

    Cornersburg, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Betty Jean Vesco Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty Jean Vesco Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Rena G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rena G. Taylor Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward T. Hodos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward T. Hodos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Emory Beal Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Emory Beal Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard F. Lowe Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard F. Lowe Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bob E. Rozycki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers