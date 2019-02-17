Wendell C. White Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Wendell C. White, 63, of Warren, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 5:25 p.m., at Community Skilled Nursing Centre in Warren, with his loving family at his side under the comforting care of hospice.

Wendell was born on April 23, 1955, in Warren, the son of the late Grady C. and Henrietta Anderson White, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Wendell worked for 42 years with Century Link as a technician, retiring March 30, 2018.

Wendell attended Second Baptist Church in Warren.

He enjoyed movies, bowling and fishing and he was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns fan.

Wendell is survived by his wife, the former Diane Taylor, whom he married on September 19, 1981; two daughters, Courtney R. (Dorian) Townsend of Niles and Cara (fiancé, Devin Parker) White of Kent; three brothers, Grady M. White, Jr., of Warren, Ronald Dale (Phyllis) White of San Diego and Darryl A. (Carla) White of Lincoln, Nebraska; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Benny” White.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

A going home service of the life of Wendell will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the church, with Pastor Todd Johnson, officiating.

Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Dedicated to serving your loved ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.