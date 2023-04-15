LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zachary Scott Crothers, 43, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 14, 2023 at his home.

Born March 7, 1980 in Salem, he was a son of Randy Crothers and Sharon (Elliott) Crothers.

He was a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church and the Beaver Creek Church Camp

Zach volunteered with Special Olympics and the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and time on the bike trail. He was a fan of Penn State, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach also loved music.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his sister, Lisa (Travis) Barr of Leetonia; a brother, Eric (Jamie) Cook of Guilford Lake and his aunts and uncles, Wesley Crothers, Alton Crothers, Rachel Pierce, Aura (Joe) Artle and Karen Temple, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alton and Charlotte Crothers and Jim and Ruth Elliott and his uncle, Michael Elliott.

Dana Blackburn will officiate a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Weber Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Leave condolences at weberfh.com.

