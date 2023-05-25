LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. Bryan, 66, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Born January 24, 1957, he was the son of Bonnie L. (Dodd) Bryan and the late Joseph W. Bryan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Judy (Ted) Potts of North Carolina and Kathy Reisen of Salem, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bill retired from the Village of Lisbon after 30 years serving 22 years with the police department, two years with the water department and six years with the street department. He received two citations for heroism for saving lives during his career.

An Air Force Veteran, Bill served four years active duty and 16 years in the Air Force Reserve.

He enjoyed music, was known for deejaying and even had a karaoke machine.

There will be no calling hours.

The family will have a private burial with military honors at Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

