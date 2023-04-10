LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Henry Evans, III died early Monday morning, April 10, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Born August 29, 1949 in Youngstown, he was a son of the late Rodney Theodore and Patricia Ann (Johnson) Evans.

He was a 1969 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School. Bill was a kind-hearted soul who loved life. He loved animals and being silly and will be missed by many including his adopted family at Personal Touch Retirement Home.

An Air Force Veteran, he worked as an asphalt worker at one time.

Survivors include his stepmother Martha Evans, a son, Joshua B. Evans, stepchildren Judy Farkas and Steve Farkas, a nephew, R. Ted Evans, stepsister Rona Matteo, and stepbrother Michael Lunich , and his long-time friend Celeste Sinistro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Rodney and Brian Evans.

Services officiated by Pastor Keith Neal of Buckeye Hospice will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Weber Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lake Park Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

