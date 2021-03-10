The Weber Funeral Home, owned by Gregg Weber, was established in 1935 by Frank and Ruth Henry.

Weber Funeral Home is dedicated to serving the families of Lisbon, Ohio, and the surrounding areas in a caring, compassionate way.

Our staff of dedicated professionals is available to assist you in making funeral service arrangements. From casket choices to funeral flowers, the funeral directors at Weber Funeral Home provide individualized funeral services designed to meet the needs of each family. Our honest service and commitment to excellence have served our customers well, and you can rest assured that we can assist you in your time of need.

The Weber Funeral Home, owned by Gregg Weber, was established in 1935 by Frank and Ruth Henry.

Dan Weber purchased the business from the Henry family in 1971 and retired in 2002, selling it to his son. Gregg continues a proud tradition of compassionate service in a family business where the needs of each family served are the first priority.

Professionalism must be balanced with compassion when dealing with people at such a difficult time. It is our goal that each family is as comfortable as possible with the surroundings and the service provided.

Our Services: https://www.weberfh.com/our-services

Pre-Plan: https://www.weberfh.com/pre-arrangements

Send Flowers: https://www.weberfh.com/send-flowers

Grief Support: https://www.weberfh.com/grief-support

Weber Funeral Home

340 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, OH 44432

Tel: 330-424-7011

info@weberfh.com