LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Dorothy Pastore, 95, died early Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Born August 20, 1926 in West Point, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Macek) Chuck.

Ginny was known for being a dedicated babysitter for many years. In addition, she worked as a clerk at the Carl Company in Lisbon for a number of years.

She was an active member of St. George Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society and volunteered at St. Paul School in Salem.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, playing cards and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as gardening. She will be remembered for her faith and her famous spaghetti and meatballs.

Survivors include her children, Deborah (Richard) Hill of Kent, Mary (Lee) Campanelli of Gahanna, Rita Farmer and Clara Tolson, both of Salem. There are nine grandchildren, Joseph Alan Hill, Eric (Gretchen) Hill, Leonard (Heather) Campanelli, Daniel (Camille) Campanelli, Jeff (Marcia) Campanelli, Sarah (Sean) Smith, Brandon Farmer, Jessica (Todd) Horning and Josh Tolson and 17 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard P. Pastore in 1976 and was the last of her siblings, William, Theodore, Victor, Herbert, Edward and Frank Chuck, Virginia Chuck, Victoria Dukes-Reynolds, Elizabeth Bergman and Clara Snowberger and a grandson, Christopher Farmer.

Calling hours are 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Weber Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Rev. Stephen Wassi at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at St. George Catholic Church.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery followed by a luncheon at St. George Hall.

The family thanks the staff at Aventura at Assumption Village for their loving, compassionate care and suggests memorial contributions to the church.

For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask to the services.

