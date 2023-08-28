LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Paul Iler,18, died in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Hospital Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Born February 15, 2005 in Youngstown as Vincent Paul DiMaggio, III, he was the son of Elaine Merry and Vincent P. DiMaggio.

He recently graduated from the Shale Academy and was working at Dollar General in Rogers.

Vinny was a great friend to all and enjoyed fishing, animals, and was happy to become an uncle recently.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother of Lisbon and his father of Wellsville, his beloved “Cha Cha” Tammy Tray and her husband Mike and Cousin Dakota Hart; and his sisters Lindsey (Mason) McCosham and Danyail Hayko, Brittini Duris, Kaila DiMaggio, Amanda Wright, Jenny Felger as well as his girlfriend Hannah Smith.

There will be a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Weber Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vincent Paul DiMaggio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.