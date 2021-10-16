Vicki Lynn Webb, Calcutta, Ohio

CALCUTTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lynn Webb, 66, died at 11:38 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, in the Emergency Department of East Liverpool City Hospital.

Born June 21, 1955, in Salem, she was a daughter of Robert L. and Carole J. (Sutherin) Young.

A 1974 graduate of Western Beaver Falls High School, she was a member of the Bible Holiness Church in Ohioville.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, doing crafts and playing games.

In addition to her parents of Westfield, Indiana, survivors include her siblings, Robert (Sharon) Young, Jr., of Rogers, Lois M. McLean and Daniel P. (Janine) Young, both of Noblesville, Indiana, Shirley Ann (Chuck) McLean of North Carolina, Rebecca E. (Adrian) Duttry of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, Theresa (Tim) Carpenter of Fairmont, West Virginia, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Webb.

Arrangements were made by the Weber Funeral Home.