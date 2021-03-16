Ursula Leigh Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ursula Leigh Lewis, 26, formerly of Lisbon, died at her home, after a courageous battle with end stage renal failure in Youngstown, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Born August 12, 1994 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Marlene (McMillan) Lewis and the late William T. “Tag” Lewis, Sr.

She was a cosmetologist.

A member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, she was a 2012 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and later attended the Raphael School of Cosmetology.

Ursula had a passion for music.

Survivors include her mother of Savannah, Georgia; her brother, Will (Erin Rassmussen) Lewis of Granville, Ohio; nieces, Delaney Lewis and Sophia Horvath and her aunts and uncles, Teresa and Glenn McMillan and Stevie and Kim Halverstadt, all of Lisbon, Allan and Karen McMillan of East Liverpool and Renee Lewis and Michael Spirtos of New York.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Todd Lewis and her grandparents, Ray and Bettie Lee Lewis and Lloyd and Avis McMillan.

A private funeral service officiated by the Rev. Kari Lankford will be held Friday, March 19 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Public calling hours will be observed Thursday, March 18 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

To leave condolences, visit www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ursula Leigh Lewis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.