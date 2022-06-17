LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Morris, 68, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Hospice House.

Born April 30, 1954 in East Liverpool, he was a son of the late Robert John and Barbara Jean (Reynolds) Morris.

He was a retired communications worker and was a ham radio operator.

In addition to ham radio, Terry enjoyed scuba diving.

A Christian, he was a member of the East Liverpool Church of the Nazarene and the Pilgrim Holiness Church.

He was an Air Force veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte R. (Ours) Morris; a daughter, Terri Lynn Haney of Pennsylvania and three stepchildren, Sam, Joe and Theresa DeCapio; a grandson who he raised, Joseph DeCapio, Jr.; his brothers, Bruce and Robert Morris, of Pennsylvania and a sister, Karen Morris of Florida. There are two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hall.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m Monday, June 20 at Weber Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Jones of the Pilgrim Holiness Church officiating.

Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.

