LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Ellen (Vandevender) Jordan passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the age of 64, at The Hospice House in Youngstown, Ohio, following her third battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.

She was born on September 23, 1959, in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of Donald and Stacia Vandevender.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Stacia Blankenship Miller; her only sibling, Randall Vandevender and her beloved stepfather, William Miller.

Left to cherish her memory are her father, Donald Vandevender of Webster Springs, West Virginia; Melvin “Mel” Jordan, her husband of over 43 years, of Lisbon, Ohio; sons and their spouses, Bradly (Beth) Jordan of Hudson, Florida, Brett (Sara) Jordan of East Liverpool, Ohio, Bart (Jenna) Jordan of Lisbon, Ohio and grandchildren, Aubrey Jordan of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Ella Jordan of Lisbon, Ohio and Bodhi Jordan of Lisbon, Ohio.

Teresa retired from West Point Truck Center as the office administrator, where she was loved and treated as family.

She obtained her degree from Ohio Valley Business College in 1998 and was honored by being placed on their Wall of Fame.

She was previously a certified respiratory therapist and worked at Webster County Memorial Hospital in Webster Springs, West Virginia, Hillsboro Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon and at Highland Medical Supply in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Teresa was the cornerstone of her family which was her greatest joy and being blessed as a mother and as “Mamaw.”

Teresa was cremated and her ashes will be spread, per her wishes.

Family and friends will be welcomed at her home to honor her well lived life on Saturday October 28, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

If you wish, you can make a donation in her memory to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home.

