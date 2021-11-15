Susan May Chuey, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan May Chuey, 72, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her home.

Born May 15, 1949 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Carl David and Emma Priscilla (Roberts) Pennell.

She was a homemaker.

A 1967 graduate of Southern Local High School.

She was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed working the chicken barbeques.

She was one of the first non-certified Lamaze instructors in the country to become certified. She enjoyed interior decorating and was a great cook.

Survivors include her children, Alicia Chuey-Thompson of Lordstown and Jason Chuey of Salem; two sisters, Yvonne (Jay) Mahon of Leetonia and Joan (Kenneth) Sutton of Lakeland, Florida; her grandchildren, Brittany, Zachary and Olivia and great-granddaughters, Jocelynn and Amelia, as well as her niece, Heather Briceland and nephew, Brandon Mahon.

She was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, Jeff Chuey, whom she married November 10, 1967.

The funeral service officiated by the Rev. Nicole Pickens will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 18 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Calling hours are from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 17 and one hour prior to the funeral, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 18.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House at www.fisherhouse.org.

