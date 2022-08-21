LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Wayne Carman, 56, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born July 23, 1966, in Salem, he was a son of Donald R. Carman, Sr. and the late Eleanor J. (Marshall) Carman.

He was a 1984 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Steve enjoyed working as a surveyor in Texas for 17 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outside as well as football.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Jeremy Wayne Carman of Hurst, Texas and three brothers, Jeffrey L. (Theresa) Carman of Hurst, Texas, Donald A. (Bennay) Carman of Salineville and David S. (Kim) Carman of Stuart, Florida as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Lynn Carman.

At his request, no formal services are planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

