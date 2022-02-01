LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacie L. Arnfield,43, passed away following a lengthy illness at her home Monday, January 31, 2022.

Born March 6,1978 in Salem, she was a daughter of Ross T. and Patricia A. (Mitchell) Arnfield.

She had worked as a pediatric speech pathologist at Salem Hospital.

A 1995 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she continued her education and earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Kent State University.

She was active in 4-H as a child and continued to care for many animals throughout her adult life.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents of Lisbon, her siblings Christine (Michael) Rousopoulos of Gahana, Ohio and Justin (Jodi Gutherie) Arnfield of Lisbon, her nieces and nephews Alexander, Samuel, Katherine, Logan and Mira as well as her aunts and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Charles E. and Gail Arnfield and Paul and Sylvanna Mitchell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com