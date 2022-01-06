WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. Harrold, 75, died Wednesday, January 5, 20222 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman following a lengthy illness.

Born November 11, 1944 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Leona (Shoup) Davis.

A homemaker, Shirley leaves her husband of 41 years, J. Steve Harrold; her children: Leah Marasco of Leetonia, Anthony Brinzo of Punta Gorda, Florida and Tracey Brandewie of Hilliard, Ohio; her brother, Richard Davis of Indiana, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren: Michael, Dylan, AJ, Michelle, Katie (Chase) and Zach and a great-granddaughter, Peyton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Brinzo and her siblings Patricia Strasshoffer, George, John and Roger Davis.

At Shirley’s request, no services are planned.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home. Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Lee (Davis) Harrold, please visit our floral store.