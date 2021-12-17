SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Bartholow, 84, went peacefully to be with Jesus on Thursday evening December 16, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born in Salem June 15, 1937, a daughter of the late Thelma (Burger) Sayre and Walter Cook.

She worked many years for Buckeye Publishing Co. and Adams Chemical before retiring in 2013.

She attended the Church at the Center where she had many friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.

Survivors include her faithful, loving husband, Bob, whom she married May 4, 1957; her four children: Robert Jon (Candace), Regina, Ryan (Andrea), and R. Jason (Jenny). She said if the Good Lord gave anything better than grandchildren, she didn’t get it because her grandchildren were the delight of her life. They are: Rachel and Karlee Briceland, Madilyn and Jacob Bartholow and Autumn Bartholow. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Kay Goterba of Salem and a brother, Jim Cook of Sebring.

Shirley loved to bake cookies for weddings and friends. She enjoyed making everyone happy. She was a fan of Ohio sports teams. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was proud of their accomplishments. She spent a lot of time with children as a Sunday school teacher and 4H adviser for many years. She was a good wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She lived to help others and do whatever she could to make Jesus happy.

She will be missed by her family and friends in Christ.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at the Center building fund.

A private funeral service officiated by pastors Mike Hileman and Tim Ginter will be held Monday at the Weber Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Jacob church cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley (Cook) Bartholow, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.