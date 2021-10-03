Shirley Ann Theis, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Theis, 81, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born May 9, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Eugenia (Hughes) Pasco.

A life-long area resident, she worked for many years at the former A&P and later, Carriage Hill, in Salem, retiring in 2002.

Shirley loved watching both college and professional football, especially her Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Dolphins. She also enjoyed attending festivals and fairs with her family.

Survivors include her children, Billy Cloud and Desi (Mike) Levine, both of Lisbon; three grandchildren, Josh Cloud and Nicole and Michael McFarland; six great-grandchildren, Rose, David and Colton McFarland, Luree, Peyton and Josh Cloud, Jr., as well as her siblings, Freda O’Dell of Indiana and Don Pasco of California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Theis and her siblings, Chuck and Henrietta.

Calling hours are from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Weber Funeral Home.

Family and friends can leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Ann (Pasco) Theis, please visit our floral store.