LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Lynn Becki, 75, passed away peacefully at home Thursday evening, July 6, 2023.

Born September 30, 1947 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Delmar T. and Mary E. (Joffel) Caldwell.

She had worked at Walmart for many years prior to retirement.

She was a member of the Lisbon First Christian Church.

Sherry enjoyed bowling, archery and deer hunting.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bart Becki and three children, Shanda Mellinger, Eric Mellinger and Brandon Becki.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jack E. Artrup and a sister, Kay Coble.

Calling hours are 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9, at the Weber Funeral Home.

Services officiated by Pastor Bob Garwood will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

You may leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sherry Lynn (Caldwell) Becki, please visit our floral store.