Sandra (Pozenel) Shulas, West Point, Ohio

WEST POINT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra P. Shulas, 78, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at 9:49 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, following a lengthy illness.

Born December 13, 1942, in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Brigetta (Zaplata) Pozenel.

After getting a master’s degree in education, she started as a teacher in Leetonia and also taught in New Jersey. Later, she worked as an insurance agent at the family business, Pozenel Insurance, before retiring in 2016.

A long-time area resident, she was a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and Deacon, as well as, taught Sunday School for many years.

She was also active in the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Deputy in 1985 and in the Social Order of the Beauceant. She was the charter treasurer and a member of the West Point Lions Club, where she received the Melvin Jones Fellow award.

In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, which allowed her and John to visit all 50 states. Sandie loved to play cards, it did not matter what type or where, if she got the call, she was there.

She will be loved and greatly missed by her husband, John, whom she married November 27, 1968; three children, Michael J. Shulas of Salem, Kevin A. (Jami) Shulas and Tara B. Shulas, both of West Point; her grandchildren, Mikayla (Jordin) Campbell and Drew Shulas; a great-grandson, Clint; as well as, her brother, Michael (April) Pozenel; their sons, Lucas (Amanda) and Logan Pozenel and her great-nephew, Jacob.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Pozenel.

A private family service is being held at the Weber Funeral Home.

