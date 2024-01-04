SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Kay Thomas departed Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born June 21, 1950 in Richmond, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late William and Lois Benton.

Sandi graduated from Richmond Senior High School and has several certificates from Mahoning County Career Center.

She was employed at Homestead Pools for ten years as an assistant office manager.

Being a Christian, she was a room mother for Salem Schools and did volunteer work for the schools and the American Cancer Society, Salvation Army and local animal shelters. Sandi was an assistant Girl Scout leader for several years. She was an avid cook, sewer and crafter.

Sandi is survived by her loving husband, Doug Thomas; three children, Joe and Denise Petty of Whiteland, Indiana, Tamara and Ed Cassidy of Indianapolis and Wendy and Adam Kelly of Englewood, Florida; two stepchildren, Justin Thomas and Sherry Schlater; four grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob and Jocelyn Petty and Derek Kelly; eight stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; three siblings, Scott and Millie Benton of Richmond, Indiana, Kathy and Jay Oler of Centerville, Indiana and Kim and Jim Allen of Richmond, Indiana; as well as many friends and other family members.

Donations may be made to a local animal shelter.

