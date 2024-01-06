SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Kay Thomas departed Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born June 21, 1950, in Richmond, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William and Lois Benton.

Sandi graduated from Richmond Senior High School and has several certificates from Mahoning County Career Center. She was employed at Homestead Pools for 10 years as an assistant office manager. Being a Christian, she was a room mother for Salem Schools and did volunteer work for the schools and the American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, and local animal shelters. Sandi was an assistant Girl Scout leader for several years. She was an avid cook, sewer, and crafter.

Sandi is survived by her loving husband, Doug Thomas; three children Joe and Denise Petty of Whiteland, Indiana, Tamara and Ed Cassidy of Indianapolis, Wendy and Adam Kelly of Englewood, Florida. She had 2 stepchildren, Justin Thomas and Sherry Schlater. She was a grandmother of 4, Joseph, Jacob, and Jocelyn Petty and Derek Kelly. She also has 8 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren. There are 3 siblings, Scott and Millie Benton of Richmond, Indiana and Kathy and Jay Oler of Centerville, Indiana and Kim and Jim Allen of Richmond, Indiana as well as many friends and other family members.

Donations may be made to a local animal shelter.

Arrangements are made by the Weber Funeral Home.

