LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Jo Carter, 71, died Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Calcutta Healthcare Center following a lengthy illness.

Born December 16, 1952, in Salem, OH, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Della A. (Coalmer) Frankford.

She worked as a waitress for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Brad Marriner and Nicole McVay; her brother Bruce Frankford, 5 grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd (Moe) Carter and her brother, Terry Frankford.

View this obituary and leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra Jo (Frankford) Carter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.