LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann Wells, 77, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, September 15, 2023.

Born July 5, 1946, in Delhi, Louisiana, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert and Sally Mae (Hicks) Boyette.

A homemaker, Ruth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She enjoyed cooking, loved her family, especially her grandchildren and will be remembered for her generosity.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Larry (Laura) Wells of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Andrea (Zack Cramer) Belden Poling and Josh Wells; as well as her great-granddaughter, Isabella Poling; great-grandnieces and nephews, Brooklyn and Braiden Fowler, Krystal and Tiffany Fowler and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey (Pete) Wells and a son, Joshua Wells.

There will be a private memorial service.

Arrangements are in the care of the Weber Funeral Home.

Condolences can be sent at weberfh.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.