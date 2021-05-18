Rose Marie Halligan, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Halligan, 81, died Friday evening, May 14, 2021at the Cleveland Clinic.

Born November 13, 1939 in East Liverpool, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Sarah (Johnson) Kearns.

A long-time Lisbon resident, Rose was a homemaker.

She attended Beaver Falls High School.

She was a Christian by faith.

Her family was the most important part of her life.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Rose (Tim) Reardon, Janice (Ray) Borg, William Halligan and Michael Halligan, Jr. all of Lisbon, Thomas (Jill) Halligan of Rootstown and Mildred (Ray) Daniels of Vienna; her siblings: Juanita Faulk of Struthers, Sue (Melvin) Watson of Rogers, Carl (Sylvia) Kearns of Cleveland, and William (Carole) Kearns of Yuba City, California. There are 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Michael J. Halligan, Sr. in 1999. Also deceased are her siblings Iva LeFebvre, Thelma Wells, Alice Horner, John Kearns and Shirley Brewer.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Weber Funeral Home with Aaron Hinchliffe officiating.

The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

She will be buried beside her husband in Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbiana County Humane Society, P.O. Box 101, Salem, Ohio 44460.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Marie (Kearns) Halligan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.