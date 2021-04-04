Ronald Jay Eells, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Jay Eells, 70, died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born March 31, 1951 in Salem, he was a son of the late Jay W. and Janice M. (Freshley) Eells.

A carpenter, Ron had worked for various local contractors including Gary Simpson for many years. He also worked as a paddling instructor and maintenance man at Seven Springs resort from 1999 to 2004.

Ron was a 1969 graduate of Beaver Local High School and a former member of New Lisbon Presbyterian Church. A great outdoorsman, he enjoyed canoeing, kayaking, hiking, rock climbing and ice climbing as well as camping. He was also a scout leader and member of the Trumbull Canoe & Trails Paddling Club.

Survivors include his children, Corrie (David) David and Clay Eells, both of Lisbon; his life partner, Linda Eells of Lisbon; a brother, Russell Eells of Fernandina Beach, Florida and 12 grandchildren, DJ, Natalee, Mason, Amelia, Eloriana, Ryah-Grace, Gemma, Seth, Zion, Nicholas, Nathan and Hayden.

Public visitation will be observed from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Weber Funeral Home.

