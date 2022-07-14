LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger L. Rayl, 78, passed away at 10:33 PM Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Summa Health in Akron.

Born December 1, 1943 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Paul R. and Elizabeth Rayl.

He worked as a truck driver for Cemex in Florida prior to retirement. He was also a heavy equipment operator.

Roger attended St. Jacob United Church of Christ. He was a member of the VFW Post 4111, and F.O.E. Aerie 2216.

Roger was a very friendly person, well-known for waving to everyone driving by his home on SR 164. He enjoyed farming and helping at Meadowbrook Nursery.

Roger leaves his brother, David Rayl, in Florida his loving girlfriend, Phyllis of Georgia, dear friends Mike and Elaine Ferguson of Leetonia, and Greg “Skip” McCullough of East Liverpool as well as many other friends at the VFW, Eagles and J. Mullen Auto Sales.

There will be a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Steven Broache at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at St. Jacob United Church of Christ. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon Eagles, 127 East Chestnut St., Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roger Leslie Rayl, please visit our floral store.