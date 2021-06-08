Roger A. Tafini, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger A. Tafini, 84, passed away suddenly at his home in the early hours of Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Born April 27, 1937 in Lisbon, he was a son of the late Robert and Amber (Peruchetti) Tafini.

Roger returned to the area after more than 40 years working as a product consultant for Avnet Electronics in Culver City, California and Peabody, Massachusetts. He retired in 1996.

An Army veteran, he was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

He was an avid golfer who loved his family and enjoyed cooking and eating with his extended family.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Glenn Tafini of Dallas, Texas, Tracy (Lee) Tafini of Columbiana, and Jim (Julie)Tafini of New Waterford; his beloved siblings Robert (Kay Lynn) Tafini of Brimfield, Ronald (Karan) Tafini of Salem and Rose Hiner of Lisbon as well as his stepmother June Roberts of Canada. There are 6 grandchildren: Richard, Ashley, Angelina, Amber, Roxana, and Nico and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank his dear friends Connie Trantham, and Donnie and Louise Warren for their love and support.

He was preceded in death on March 25, 2005 by his wife, Virginia L. (Roberts) Tafini, whom he married September 7, 1963. Also deceased are his brothers-in-law Gary Hiner and Bill Hayes.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the Rev. David M. Misbrener at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Calling hours are from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Weber Funeral Home in Lisbon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

View this obituary and leave condolences at www.weberfh.com

