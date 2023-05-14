LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Osborne Huffman, 92, died at 12:09 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Pam Healthcare in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Born January 24, 1931, in Elkton, he was a son of the late Robert W. and Gladys M. (McCord) Huffman.

He worked as a batch and mixer operator at Kaiser Manufacturing for 42 years, retiring in 1999.

A United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, Bob was a member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, VFW Post 4111, American Legion Post 275. He sang with the Village Singers and performed in the American Legion minstrel shows for many years.

He played baseball and softball for 20 years and coached Little League.

Survivors include his wife, Adele A. (Boring) Huffman; two children, Beverly (Russell) Cline of New Waterford and Robert (Jill) Huffman of Biloxi, Mississippi; nine grandchildren: Wade (Connie) Baer, Megan (Keith)Kollaja, Samuel (Heather) Baer, Chase Huffman, Ty Huffman and Kylie Huffman, Shannon (Darrell) Doty, Brandy Sadenwasser, Joel (Lindsey) Sadenwasser; a stepson, James Sadenwasser; 16 great-grandchildren, as well as, his sister, Shirley Lattanzio.

He was preceded in death by his stepson, Jack Sadenwasser and his siblings, Evelyn Baker and Harley Huffman.

The funeral, officiated by the Reverend Lisa Courtwright, will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Weber Funeral Home.

Burial with military honors will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

Calling hours are two hours prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran’s charity.

Leave condolences at weberfh.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.