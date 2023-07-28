LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” L. Bartholow, 88, went peacefully to be with Jesus on Saturday evening, July 22, 2023 at The Hospice House surrounded by his family.



Bob was born in Lisbon, Ohio on March 21, 1935, a son of the late George Lester Bartholow.

On May 4, 1957, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Shirley M. Cook. They were happily married for nearly 65 years, until her passing on December 16, 2021.



Bob owned and operated Bartholow Auto Body. Even after retiring, he continued to build and restore vintage vehicles and bicycles as a hobby.

He proudly served in the United States Army as a specialist, stationed in Germany and Fort Knox.



To cherish his memory he is survived by his four children, Robert Jon (Candace), Regina, Ryan (Andrea) and R. Jason (Jenny); his loving grandchildren, Rachel (Sean), Karlee (Justin), Madilyn (Andrew), Jacob, Autumn and KJ.; a sister-in-law, Kay (Bob) Goterba and brother-in-law, James Cook.



Bob was a man of faith who attended The Church at the Center and shared his love of Jesus with everyone he met. He never wavered from his faith and salvation through Jesus Christ.

Bob lived his life with purpose, love and devotion for his family and friends. Bob also loved attending car cruises and going to swap meets with his friends.



Bob will be deeply missed by his family and friends in Christ.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to The Church at the Center building fund.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church at the Center, in Salem, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.