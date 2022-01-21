LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. McDonald, 78, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born August 3, 1943 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Clyde A. and Mary E. (Womer) McDonald.

He worked for 41 years for Michael Baker, Jr., Inc. as a mapping supervisor. Later, he ran Heartland Farms, a black angus beef cattle farm for twenty years.

An Army veteran, Dick enjoyed farming and spent much of his time building their log home. Golfing was also a passion when he was younger.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie L. (Williams) McDonald whom he married October 14, 1961; two sons, Richard, Jr. (Jeanne) of Hillsboro and Scott of Lisbon; and grandchildren Corey, Cody, and Emily.

The funeral service officiated by his brother-in-law, John Williams, will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Weber Funeral Home. Calling hours will be observed two hours prior to the service.

Burial will be at Dempseytown Lutheran Cemetery in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be given directly to the family.

