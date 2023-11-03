LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Jeffers, Sr., 77, died Thursday. November 2, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a short battle with cancer.

Born December 5, 1945 in Glenwood, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Hershel and Frances Mae (Holly) Jeffers.

He worked at GM for 41 years, retiring in 2007.

An Army veteran who served in Vietnam, Richard was a worker. He took pride in taking care of his family and maintaining his property. He loved to landscape and play scratch-off lottery tickets. He was “Pap” to many and will be missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Christine (Massie) Jeffers whom he married December 14, 1968, his children Richard L. (Sandra) Jeffers, Jr. of East Palestine and Crystal (Paul Woodring) Jeffers of Leetonia, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as his sisters Eloise Swartz and Charlotte Rosenburg.

He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy A, Jeffers and a sister, Dollie Spears.

Services officiated by the Rev. Kari Lankford will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 6 at the Weber Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kemble Cemetery. Calling hours are 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 5 at the funeral home.

